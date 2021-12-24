TD Securities Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$60.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$48.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.73. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$43.31 and a 1 year high of C$66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

