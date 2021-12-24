Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 4,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

