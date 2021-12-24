Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 11,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $428.73 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

