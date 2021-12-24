Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Up 2.5%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 3,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Telesites Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

