Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMSNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $149.32. Temenos has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

