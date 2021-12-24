Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEZNY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

