Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,143,750.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50.

Tesla stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $820.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $857,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

