Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $146,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.40. 3,266,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.48 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

