Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Vonage worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

