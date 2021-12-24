Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

