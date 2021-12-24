Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.
In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.