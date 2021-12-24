Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

