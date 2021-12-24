Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of RLI worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of RLI by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.