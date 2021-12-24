Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,212 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

