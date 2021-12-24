The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $411.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.02 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

