The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $33,358.32 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $15,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

