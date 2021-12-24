The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

