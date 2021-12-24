The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

