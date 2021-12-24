The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

