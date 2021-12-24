Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $261,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $650.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

