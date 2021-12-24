TheStreet Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to D+

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

CVGW stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

