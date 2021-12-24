THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $68.34 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $68.34 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00015090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.14 or 0.07970530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,117.29 or 1.00028874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00072137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

