Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

