TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.27). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($2.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

