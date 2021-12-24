Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $1.84 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $96.96 million and $41.21 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.33 or 0.99987551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.75 or 0.01314060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,624,395 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.