Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Reaches $95.30 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $95.30 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,852,087 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.