Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

TCN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 111,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

