Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$310.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,235 shares of company stock valued at $375,659.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

