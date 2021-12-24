Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 566,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 16,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

