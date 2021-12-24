Truist Securities Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

