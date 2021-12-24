TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,270. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

