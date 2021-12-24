TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

