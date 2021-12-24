TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of MEDS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

