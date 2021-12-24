Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TGVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

