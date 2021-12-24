Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $22,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

