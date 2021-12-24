U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 91.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 297,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

