U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 168,149 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

