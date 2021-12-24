U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,032 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 19.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

