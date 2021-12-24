U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,762 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.9% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $304.30 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

