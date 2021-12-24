U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80,475 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

