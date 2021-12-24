UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($201.12) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €159.49 ($179.20).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 opened at €145.80 ($163.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($171.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is €144.56 and its 200 day moving average is €144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.