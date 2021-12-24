UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Head-To-Head Review

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Acerinox pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 5.36% 18.68% 6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UDG Healthcare and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Acerinox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.64 $56.03 million $0.68 9.26

UDG Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerinox.

Summary

Acerinox beats UDG Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

