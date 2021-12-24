Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $421.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.04.

ULTA stock opened at $392.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.30. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $263.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

