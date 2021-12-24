Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.90 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $306.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.90 million and the highest is $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 590,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

