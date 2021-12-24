UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Shares of UNF stock opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 737 shares of company stock valued at $150,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

