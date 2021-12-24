United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $61.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

