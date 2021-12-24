UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

