UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $498.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.