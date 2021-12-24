Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.81

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $8.09. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 63,608 shares traded.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.