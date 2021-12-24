US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 96.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 64.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.