Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AON by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.24. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

